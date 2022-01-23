The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. RealReal has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,884 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

