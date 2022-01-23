The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

