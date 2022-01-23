The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

