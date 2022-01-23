The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $91.43 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

