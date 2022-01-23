The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Toro worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toro by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The Toro Company has a one year low of $91.43 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

