Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $646.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $580.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.