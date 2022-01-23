Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $22,385.94 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $22,385.94 and $2.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,366.64 or 0.99991565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00092341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00030024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00475543 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

