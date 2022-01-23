Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $10,721.99 and approximately $110,514.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00304964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.