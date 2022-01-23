Thorstarter Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $217,900.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars.

