Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $322,662.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

