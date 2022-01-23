TigerCash Market Cap Hits $564,536.21 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. TigerCash has a market cap of $564,536.21 and $4.19 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.
TigerCash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
TigerCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.