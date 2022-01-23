Titan Coin Market Cap Tops $352,016.10 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $352,016.10 and $13.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016804 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.