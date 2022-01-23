Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 181,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

