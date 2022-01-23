Tokes Price Tops $0.0189 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001794 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

