Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Reaches $2.60

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $4.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00007283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.43 or 0.06913235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.98 or 0.99987781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

