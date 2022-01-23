Toronado Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 12.8% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $36,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 353,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $836.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

