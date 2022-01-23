TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.79% of TPG Pace Solutions worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

