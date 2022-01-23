TradeStars (TSX) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $251,257.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

