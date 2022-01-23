Tranchess (CHESS) Hits Market Cap of $59.72 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Tranchess has a market cap of $59.72 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,320.47 or 0.99823696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00030598 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00410267 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,550,038 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.