TRAVA.FINANCE Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $357,235.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 398,962,472 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

