Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,315. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.