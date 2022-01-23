Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.45 or 0.06965773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.89 or 1.00294723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

