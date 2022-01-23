TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

