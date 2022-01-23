Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of TRCY stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
