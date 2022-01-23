Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TRCY stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

