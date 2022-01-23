Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

