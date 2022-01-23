TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,867 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

