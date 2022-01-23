TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 22,465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $4,775,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 633.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 212,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

