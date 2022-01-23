TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

