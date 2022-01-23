TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

