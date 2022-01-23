TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,868.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,806.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

