TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

