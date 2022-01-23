TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,262,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,328 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 476,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.