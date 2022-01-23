TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after buying an additional 2,054,999 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 646,771 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after buying an additional 378,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 371,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,022,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 293,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

