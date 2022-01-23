TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

