TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 14.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $3,873,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

