TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 912 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG opened at $186.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.59.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

