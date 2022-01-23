TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Visa by 81.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 30,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in Visa by 55.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Wedbush cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

V stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.