Tripio Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $72,284.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

