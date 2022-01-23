TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.03 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $481,254.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006043 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

