Trollcoin Trading Down 58.9% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $207,943.82 and approximately $175.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,180.53 or 1.00293319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00093207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00021307 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00029255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00457768 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.