TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and $1.08 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002263 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000264 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,811,531,120 coins and its circulating supply is 101,811,534,401 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

