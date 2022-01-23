TrueDeck 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,850.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $67,592.43 and $25,850.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

