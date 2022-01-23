TrueFi Achieves Market Cap of $96.70 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $96.70 million and $7.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

