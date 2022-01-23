Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.27

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,951.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

