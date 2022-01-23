Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,653.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $25,963.57 and approximately $3,653.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.