Tycoon Trading Up 1.8% This Week (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $237,525.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tycoon has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

