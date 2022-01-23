Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSN stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

