Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
TSN stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.
In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.