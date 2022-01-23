Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Cap of $750,702.98

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ubex has a market cap of $750,702.98 and approximately $247,932.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00307155 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

