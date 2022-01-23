UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,998,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 7,836,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.