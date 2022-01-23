UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $355,643.35 and $123,626.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

